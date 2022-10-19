AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration To Begin Today; Details Here

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration begins today for the candidates.
The final phase of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses will formally begin today, Wednesday, 19 October. The Department of Technical Education, which conducts the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling, will start the process soon. Candidates must complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration within the deadline. They can do the online certificate verification by 21 October, as per the official details.
It is important to note that the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration will happen online on the website – sche.ap.gov.in. One must check the details on the official website carefully before the registration process for the final phase begins. Candidates have to pay the application fees online as well.
The Department of Technical Education will update every detail on the official website for the candidates to stay informed. They must follow the important dates and register on time for the final counselling phase.
According to the official details available online, the verification of uploaded certificates at notified help-line centres will be formally conducted from 19 October to 21 October.
The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be formally declared on 26 October. Candidates can self-report to the allotted colleges from 26 October to 31 October, as per the schedule.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to register for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase:
Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in.
Click on the Registration Link on the homepage.
Enter your Hall Ticket No. and Date of Birth to log into your account.
The final phase registration form will appear on your screen.
Fill out the form carefully and upload the required documents as per the details mentioned.
Pay the application fees online via the portal.
Tap on submit to complete the process.
Download the application form from the website for future reference.
