AIIMS INICET 2023 Schedule Revised; Know the Last Date to Apply and Details Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, has officially revised the schedule for AIIMS INICET 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the revised schedule is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in so candidates should download it from there. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the AIIMS INICET 2023 July session registration's last date is 4 April. Candidates have time till 4 April to submit their application forms and make the payment.

Candidates are advised to finish the AIIMS INICET 2023 registration by the extended last date otherwise their applications will not be considered. To know more, you have to visit the website - aiimsexams.ac.in and take note of the dates. It is important for concerned candidates to know the latest announcements made by the institute recently on its site.