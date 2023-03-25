AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Underway: How to Apply; Complete Schedule Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration dates are stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has officially started the AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration process for interested candidates. It is important to note that the registrations formally began on 23 March. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Everyone applying for the exam should know the important dates and finish the registration process by the last date. It is crucial for all interested candidates to stay alert and informed.
The AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration process is taking place on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in only. Along with the registration dates, one should check the exam dates and other important details. Candidates should keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website after applying, to stay updated with the latest announcements from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
The institute will update important information about the upcoming exam on its official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to update themselves. Any changes in the exam date or registration dates will be informed via a notification on the website.
According to the latest official details available as of now, the registration dates for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam are from 23 March to 6 April. The last date to submit the required documents is 14 April, for all interested candidates.
These are the important dates that candidates must remember if they are applying for the exam.
Here are the steps you should know if you want to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam online:
Visit the official website of the institute - aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the AIIMS INI SS 2023 active link on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen where you have to enter your personal details to register yourself.
Once the application form opens, fill in the details carefully and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the fees and click on submit.
Download the form for future use.
