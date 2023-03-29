ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April Session 2 Likely To Be Out Soon: Details Here

The JEE Main Admit Card Session 2 is expected to be released in the first week of April. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main April Session II Admit Card 2023 shortly on the official website,  jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once released, candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main Session 2 Examination in April will be able to download and check the admit card by using their personal login credentials on the aforementioned website.

This year, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted by NTA on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. Besides, 13 and 15 April are kept as reserved dates. Along with the admit card, the JEE Main exam city slip is also awaited. If reports are to be believed, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam city intimation 2023 on or 31 March 2023. Also, the JEE Main Admit Card is likely to be out in the first week of April. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

Steps To Download the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023

  • A login page will show up on the screen

  • Enter the login details like application number and password.

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your hall ticket will be displayed

  • Check the details carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

