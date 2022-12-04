News Wrapped 2022: A Look at This Year’s Top News From Indian Media Channels

News wrapped 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain| The Quint)
We know that media is known as the fourth pillar of democracy. Its role is to provide unbiased, factually-correct information to its citizens, and hold the government accountable for its actions. However, the mainstream media hasn't been much helpful lately.
Instead of reporting the existing social issues like the rising unemployment, poor healthcare system, women's safety, and climate change, among a myriad of other things, the mainstream news channels are adamant to show us all things irrelevant.
From Ranveer Singh's 'bum' to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, here is the Prime Time news from Indian news channels that was repeatedly fed to us in 2022 to distract our attention from the actual issues:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)