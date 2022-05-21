Here's India's Ultimate Solution to Inflation, Rupee Crash, and Democracy

India's (problematic) solution to every issue!
(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)
At a time when inflation is at an all-time high (with soaring fuel prices, LPG rates, and prices of grains) and the rupee is crashing faster than lightning, India brings out its trump card, the perfect solution to all its problems – distraction! And with years of practice, the art of distraction has been mastered.
The ultimate solution to India's problems!
Each time there is an impending crisis in the country, the news is flooded with new ways to distract the public and of course, the most favourite way to cause disarray is – religion. Sadly, given the gullibility of the masses and overpowering religious feelings, this trick tends to work each time! Creating false narratives about Taj Mahal being a Hindu temple or demands of renaming Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh are only few examples of how well the distraction works.
