Spotify Wrapped 2022 Is Here; And That's All Anyone's Talking About

A Twitter user even recalled how the top artist of her 2021 Wrapped is now her ex. Yikes!

Published
If you're a chronically online, Gen Z, music enthusiast like me, you've probably heard of Spotify Wrapped. A genius visual marketing campaign, Spotify releases yearly data compilations of listeners' music activity and urges them to share it with their social media followers. Since 2016, Wrapped has evolved into such a community phenomenon that brands like Apple Music have tried to emulate it, as well.

From who your top artist is to how many minutes you spent crooning to them, Wrapped presents myriad personalized features. 

(Photo Courtesy: Spotify/Phelian; Altered by The Quint)

On Wednesday (30 November), Spotify released this year's Wrapped and social media imploded with memes, jokes and hilarious commentary on their annual music report cards. While users joked about how their listening activity mirrored their mental states, some were embarrassed about the sheer number of times they heard their favorite song.

Check out what netizens are saying here:

Topics:  Spotify 

