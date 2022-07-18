Reactions to Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi Are Just More Examples of Moral Policing

Women Don't Spend Their Existence in Pursuit of (Wealthy) Men

Forget that this extent of trolling never comes up when a man dates a rich woman (as it rightfully shouldn’t, for anyone); the idea of a ‘gold digger’ is also rooted deeply in patriarchal conditioning- men are supposed to provide, women are supposed to receive.

Lalit Modi was the first Chairman and Commissioner (and founder) of the Indian Premier League (IPL), perhaps one of the most lucrative cricket ventures today, before his controversial exit after he was banned by the BCCI following allegations of financial misconduct.

Actor Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman ever to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She went on to become an incredibly popular name in Bollywood and still continues to ride that wave with her web series Aarya. Why then, do trolls still think that she ‘needs’ a wealthy man?