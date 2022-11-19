Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Reasons Why She Is the Badass Icon We Need

A bold feminist, Sushmita has always believed that she doesn't need a man to complete her life, and her singlehood is by choice.

She has always voiced her opinions unapologetically, whether it is in her personal life or professional. She refused to comply with the societal norms that dictated that she must be married before having children. When she was only 25, she adopted her first child, Renee, and 10 years later, after a long legal battle, she welcomed her second child Alisah.