Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Reasons Why She Is the Badass Icon We Need

Sushmita Sen's inspiring life proves why she is the perfect role model we all need!
Jhalak Jain
Published:

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe, turns 47 this year, 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

At 19, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe and since then, she has been an inspiration and role model to girls and women around the world. Despite being in the public eye since a young age, she has never succumbed to societal pressure and lived life on her own terms.

A bold feminist, Sushmita has always believed that she doesn't need a man to complete her life, and her singlehood is by choice.

She has always voiced her opinions unapologetically, whether it is in her personal life or professional. She refused to comply with the societal norms that dictated that she must be married before having children. When she was only 25, she adopted her first child, Renee, and 10 years later, after a long legal battle, she welcomed her second child Alisah.

Sushmita stepped away from movies for a few years to concentrate on her family life and has now come back on screen with a brilliant performance in the web-series Aarya.

In her late 30s, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison's disease that made her steroid-dependent for the rest of her life. However, it was her sheer willpower and determination that made her bounce back from the illness and how!

In all her warmth and kindness, it's Sushmita's fighter attitude that makes her even more inspirational. Happy birthday, queen!

