Paparazzi Culture And Privacy Threats: When Cameras Cross The Line

Being a celebrity in the 21st century is a two-edged sword. On one hand, there's fame, money and a plethora of lofty perks and privileges, while on the other there's unimaginable privacy threats and daily violation of boundaries.

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently fell prey to this increasingly vicious paparazzi culture. After giving birth to a baby girl, Alia and Ranbir were on their way back from the hospital when photographers hounded their car for a picture of the newborn. Videos show them thronging the Bollywood duo while Ranbir tries his best to cover his daughter's face.