Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Dear Haters, Repeating a Lie Does Not Make It Law

Yes, these VHP members invented a law – namaz in public spaces, NOT ALLOWED. By the order of CM Adityanath. But the fact is that this is not true. There is no such law in UP that says namaz is not allowed in public spaces. To phir, yeh kya ho raha hai? What is this? This… is EVERYDAY HATE! Nafrat ka daily dose.

Grab some Muslims on the road, accuse them of something like offering namaz in public, transporting a cow, being friends with a Hindu girl, and then claim that they are breaking the law. Jab ki NONE of this is breaking the law. Harass them, shame them, unka video banao… video mein, abuse them, maybe assault them, share the video, keep insisting they are breaking the law.