Alia Bhatt Shares First Look Of Her First Hollywood Film 'Heart of Stone'
Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the spy-action-thriller.
Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a glimpse of her look from Heart of Stone. She looks stunning in the action-thriller. The story seems to revolve around spies and although much of the plot is yet to be disclosed the film seems to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
In the first look, we see Gal Gadot, Jamir Dornan and Alia Bhatt in intense action sequences with a voice-over dictating that they knew what they were getting themselves into and its by choice that they are cut off from having normal human attachments.
Sharing the first look of the film. Alia Bhatt stated, "The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya. Coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum."
This is her first Hollywood venture. She was last seen in, Brahmastra which is a box office success and was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and has been appreciated for its vfx.
Heart of Stone, on the other hand, is directed by Tom Harper and is an espionage thriller which follows the narrative of Rachel Stone. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.
Topics: Alia Bhatt Jamie Dornan gal gadot
