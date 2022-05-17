ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Reacts With Memes As Rupee Hits Lowest-Ever Mark of 77
Take a look at the hilarious responses on rupee crash
The Indian Rupee fell to an all-time low of Rs 77.73 against the dollar on Tuesday, 17 May and naturally, it has made headlines.
While some users have expressed their worries, others have dealt with the situation in classic Twitter style-- through memes. Check out some of them here:
