WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 Releasing Soon, Check Website for Details

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will officially release the WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 today, Tuesday, 31 May 2022. Candidates who have registered for the West Bengal Civil Services Exam will soon be able to download the admit card from the official website. The WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 is an important document that all the candidates appearing for the exam should carry. It contains the important details that the candidates should know before appearing for the exam.

The WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 is for the Civil Services Preliminary exam that is scheduled to be conducted on 19 June 2022. Candidates should remember that the official notice states that everyone should have the admit card with them at the exam hall. The WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available for download on wbpsc.gov.in.