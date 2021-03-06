WBPSC SI Result Declared; Here’s How to Check It
A total of 3,024 candidates have qualified for the interview.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Thursday, 4 March, declared the result of ‘Examination for Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service.’ Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on commission’s official website: https://wbpsc.gov.in/.
How to Check WBPSC SI Result
- Visit the official website: wbpsc.gov.in.
- Click on the result link for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service.
- A PDF will open on your screen with names of the qualified candidates and their marks.
- Download and save that PDF for future use.
Direct link to download WBPSC SI list of qualified candidates.
Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for the interview. A total of 3,024 candidates have qualified for the interview.
The official notice mentions: “For tie-break in cases where equal aggregate marks have been obtained by more than one candidates precedence has been allowed to a candidate obtaining higher marks in the Personality Test. If the tie still persists, precedence has been allowed to a candidates senior in age.”
