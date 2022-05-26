Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More

Shivangani Singh
Education
Know about the vacancy details, important details, application notification, and more for APS recruitment 2022.

The Army Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified the interested candidates for the recruitment process of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline on or before 7 June 2022. Know about educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details for the Army Public School Recruitment 2022.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Candidates can apply and submit the application till 7 June 2022.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • PGTs – English, Physics, Geography

  • TGTs – English, Social Science, Mathematics

  • PRT

  • Activity Teacher – Art & Craft - TGT

  • Music Teacher – PRT (Contractual)

  • Head Clerk (Contractual)

  • UDC/Accounts Clerk

  • LDC

  • Paramedics

  • Lab Attendant

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

  • PGTs – English, Physics, Geography: Need 55 percent in Post Graduation

  • TGTs – English, Social Science, Mathematics: Graduation, BEd with 55 percent marks

  • PRT – Graduation with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/BEd with minimum 50 percent marks in each

  • Activity Teacher – Art & Craft (TGT): As per the CBSE affiliation bye laws 2018, candidates should have experience and knowledge.

  • Music Teacher - PRT (Contractual) - As per CBSE affiliation by-laws 2018, candidates should have experience and knowledge

  • UDC/Accounts Clerk: BCom or 15 years' experience as clerk; typing speed should be 12,000 letters per hour, and basic knowledge of accounting

  • LDC: Graduate or 10 years' experience as a clerk, typing speed 12,000 key depression per hour, and basic knowledge of accounting

  • Paramedics: 10+2 and diploma in nursing with at least five years' experience

  • Lab Attendant: 10+2 with science and computer literature

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates under the age of 40 years can apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2022. There are age relaxations for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Application Process and Fee

Candidates can download the form from the official website and submit the filled up applications along with photocopy of all testimonials and fee of Rs 100 in favour of Army Public School, Faizabad latest by 7 June 2022.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Job Summary

  • Notification – APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff Posts

  • Notification Date – 25 May 2022

  • Last Date of Submission – 7 June 2022

  • City – Faizabad

  • State – Uttar Pradesh

  • Country – India

  • Educational Qualification – Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Other Qualifications; Graduate Functional Administration, Education

