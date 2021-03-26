WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released, Check Exam Dates

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the dates of forthcoming examinations. Candidates who want to register for any of the examination can check the schedule on WBPSC’s official website: wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, forthcoming exams will be conducted on 23 May and 4 June 2021. On 23 May, exams will be conducted in two sessions, ie, 10:00 am to 11:30 am, and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.