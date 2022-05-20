TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application Window Closes Today for 17291 Vacancies

Registrations for TS Police recruitment can be done on the official website of TSLPRB: tslprb.in
Published:

|

(Photo: iStock)

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conclude the application process for recruitment in TS police department on Friday, 20 May 2022.

Therefore, interested candidates who are yet to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022, may fill their application from by 10 pm on Friday. Registrations for the same can be done on the official website of TSLPRB: tslprb.in.

Candidates can also download TS police recruitment notification form the official website.

How to Apply Online for TS Police Recruitment 2022?

  • Visit the official website of TSLPRB: tslprb.in

  • Click on 'Apply Online' tab on the top-right corner of home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Then, go for Sign In

  • Key in your personal registered mobile number and password

  • Click on Sign In

  • Fill up the application form and upload the relevant documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fees

  • Download the confirmation page, if available.

A total of 17,291 vacancies are to be filled through this Telangana police department recruitment drive.

Here are the details about the various posts up for recruitment.

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent: 15,644

  • SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383

  • SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent: 554

  • SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB: 33

  • Transport Constable: 63 Posts

  • Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

For more details about TS Police Recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSLPRB.

