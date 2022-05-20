TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application Window Closes Today for 17291 Vacancies

TS Police recruitment 2022 apply online
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conclude the application process for recruitment in TS police department on Friday, 20 May 2022.
Therefore, interested candidates who are yet to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022, may fill their application from by 10 pm on Friday. Registrations for the same can be done on the official website of TSLPRB: tslprb.in.
Visit the official website of TSLPRB: tslprb.in
Click on 'Apply Online' tab on the top-right corner of home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register
Then, go for Sign In
Key in your personal registered mobile number and password
Click on Sign In
Fill up the application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the form and pay the application fees
Download the confirmation page, if available.
Here are the details about the various posts up for recruitment.
SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent: 15,644
SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383
SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent: 554
SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB: 33
Transport Constable: 63 Posts
Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts
For more details about TS Police Recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSLPRB.
