UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key To Be Announced Soon; Download From upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) officially held the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for all registered candidates. Now, the UPSSSC PET exam 2023 is over so concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the answer key to be released. The preliminary answer key will be declared on the official website: upsssc.gov.in within the next few days.

Once the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key is declared, candidates can download it from the website: upsssc.gov.in. The exam-conducting body will announce essential details on its site for concerned candidates. All those who appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam 2023 on the scheduled dates should stay alert and download the key.