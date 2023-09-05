ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 Announced: Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 Announced: Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details

UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 will be held on 28 and 29 October. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 Announced: Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

UPSSSC PET Exam Dates 2023 Announced: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam dates of the upcoming Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in through an official notification.

Candidates who are going to appear in the UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 must note down that the UPSSSC PET admit cards will be released separately in due course of time.

Also Read

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date Changed: Official Notification on jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date Changed: Official Notification on jkpsc.nic.in
ADVERTISEMENT

UPSSSC PET Exam Date

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 will be conducted on 28 and 29 October 2023.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Syllabus includes General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.
ADVERTISEMENT

UPSSSC PET Examination Details

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts including the morning and evening shift. The examination is conducted for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who will qualify the forthcoming UPSSSC PET 2023 will be eligible for the Mains exam, the dates of which will be notified separately.

Also Read

NEET SS 2023 Postponed Due to G20 Summit: Revised Dates To Release Soon; Details

NEET SS 2023 Postponed Due to G20 Summit: Revised Dates To Release Soon; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download the UPSSSC PET Exam Notification PDF

  • Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Notice Board' section.

  • Click on the direct link for UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 Against the Date 4/09/2023.

  • A PDF file will open on the screen.

  • Read the notice carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the UPSSSC PET exam for future reference.

Also Read

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow on 5 Sep: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow on 5 Sep: Direct Link & Steps To Apply
ADVERTISEMENT

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 Release Date

The release date of UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 has not been announced yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UPSSSC 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×