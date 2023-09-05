UPSSSC PET Exam Dates 2023 Announced: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam dates of the upcoming Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in through an official notification.

Candidates who are going to appear in the UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 must note down that the UPSSSC PET admit cards will be released separately in due course of time.