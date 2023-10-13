SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Check ssc.nic.in for Schedule; February Exam Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for the February exam. Interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the exam should take a look at the important dates on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Aspiring candidates are requested to download the SSC February exam calendar soon from the website and go through the dates carefully. One must appear for the exam as per the schedule released by the commission.

One should note that the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 includes the Grade 'C' Stenographer exam date and the SSA/ UDC Grade dates. You must download the SSC February exam calendar soon from the website - ssc.nic.in. Any changes in the exam dates will be informed earlier to concerned candidates via the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).