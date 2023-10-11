UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Samiksha Adhikari & Sahayak Samiksha Vacancies

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration dates are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially invited applications for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration has begun on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in on 9 October. One must go through the dates and important details mentioned in the notification before applying for the vacancies. Candidates should stay updated and keep a close eye on the aforementioned website for the latest announcements.
The UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online only. You have to go to uppsc.up.nic.in to find the application form link. Interested candidates should note that the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts. Candidates should apply soon if they want to get selected for the UPPSC vacancies.
The registration dates, eligibility, and other important details are mentioned in the UPPSC Recruitment notification. You must fill out the application form and cross-check all the personal details carefully before submitting it online.
According to the latest official details stated on the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 notification, the registration process will take place from 9 October to 9 November. The application window will be closed after that and no candidate will be allowed to register themself.
Candidates applying from the Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe sections and ex-servicemen should submit an examination fee of Rs 65. Pay the fee by the last date.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "UPPSC Recruitment 2023 for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari" on the homepage.
Create your login details and fill out the personal details on the form carefully.
Upload the documents and pay the fee online.
Submit the registration form and download it from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)