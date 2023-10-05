Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Check kolkatapolice.gov.in, How to Apply

The Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 registration deadline is here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kolkata Police has officially invited applications for the Driver/ Police Driver posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 on the official website - kolkatapolice.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approximately 412 posts and you must apply soon to get selected. All the important details about the Kolkata Police Driver recruitment are stated on the website for those who want to go through them.
Interested candidates should take a look at the registration dates, eligibility, application fee, selection process, etc., regarding the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 before applying online. The recruitment notification is available on the official website of the Kolkata Police - kolkatapolice.gov.in. It is important to go through all the important details and complete the registration steps on time to participate in the selection process.
The Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment registration will take place online for all. You must fill out the application form carefully and cross-check the personal details before submitting the form online.
As per the latest official details announced online, the last date to complete the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 registration is 9 October. The application window will be closed after the deadline so you should fill out the form soon.
The ones who are applying should have at least three years of driving experience in any government organization, quasi-government organization, or registered Pvt. Ltd. co.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to apply for the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 online:
Go to the official website - kolkatapolice.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 Application Form" on the homepage.
Create your registered ID and fill out the registration form.
Upload scanned copies of the documents.
Submit the form after checking all the details.
Download it and save a copy on your device for your reference.
