Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Check kolkatapolice.gov.in, How to Apply

The Kolkata Police has officially invited applications for the Driver/ Police Driver posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 on the official website - kolkatapolice.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approximately 412 posts and you must apply soon to get selected. All the important details about the Kolkata Police Driver recruitment are stated on the website for those who want to go through them.

Interested candidates should take a look at the registration dates, eligibility, application fee, selection process, etc., regarding the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 before applying online. The recruitment notification is available on the official website of the Kolkata Police - kolkatapolice.gov.in. It is important to go through all the important details and complete the registration steps on time to participate in the selection process.