RSPCB Recruitment 2023 Registration From 18 October; How To Apply for 114 Posts?

RSPCB Recruitment 2023 registration process will begin on 18 October.
The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has officially invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Law Officer - II (LO-II), Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environment Engineer (JEE). According to the latest official details, the RSPCB Recruitment 2023 registration process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 18 October. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the registration form on the official website – environment.rajasthan.gov.in. You will be notified as soon as the link is activated online.
Candidates should complete the RSPCB Recruitment 2023 registration on time if they want to get selected for the posts of LO, JSO and JEE. All the important details such as the selection process, eligibility, application fee, and other information are mentioned on the website –environment.rajasthan.gov.in. You should go through them carefully and contact the officials for any queries.
One should note that the registration is taking place online only. You should keep your documents ready before filling out the Rajasthan RSPCB Recruitment application form. Go through all the official details stated on the site and stay updated.
The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to fill up 114 vacancies. Out of this, 59 vacancies are for Junior Scientific Officer (JSO), 53 vacancies are for Junior Environment Engineer (JEE), and 2 vacancies are for Law Officer.
Candidates should be between the ages of 18 to 40 years if they want to apply for the vacancies.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the RSPCB Recruitment 2023 online:
Visit the website – environment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Tap on the link that states Rajasthan RSPCB Recruitment 2023 Registration on the home page.
Create your login credentials to access the application form.
The RSPCB Recruitment 2023 application form will open on your screen and you can fill out the details.
Submit the form once done and download it for your reference.
