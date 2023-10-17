RSPCB Recruitment 2023 Registration From 18 October; How To Apply for 114 Posts?

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has officially invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Law Officer - II (LO-II), Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environment Engineer (JEE). According to the latest official details, the RSPCB Recruitment 2023 registration process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 18 October. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the registration form on the official website – environment.rajasthan.gov.in. You will be notified as soon as the link is activated online.

Candidates should complete the RSPCB Recruitment 2023 registration on time if they want to get selected for the posts of LO, JSO and JEE. All the important details such as the selection process, eligibility, application fee, and other information are mentioned on the website –environment.rajasthan.gov.in. You should go through them carefully and contact the officials for any queries.