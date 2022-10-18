SSC MTS 2022 Final Answer Key for Paper 1 Released: Check Website; Know Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally released the SSC MTS 2022 Final Answer Key for Paper 1 for all the candidates. Those who were eagerly waiting for the final answer key to be released can finally check and download them. It is important to note that the SSC has declared the SSC MTS 2022 Final Answer Key for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. One can download the final answer key along with the question paper.

