SSC Recruitment 2022: 73,333 Vacant Posts Available - Check Out Details Here

According to several media reports, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) is soon going to recruit and fill up more than 70,000 posts this year. The recruitment is going to be held for various Group C and D posts across several departments, organizations and ministries of the Central Government.

As per media, the complete details about these vacancies have been already sent to the commission by the concerned authorities. There are speculations that majority of the vacant posts are from the areas and departments that fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs. More than 28000 Home Ministry posts and 7550 Delhi Police posts will be filled by SSC. Interested candidates must remember that the detailed information about various recruitment exams for the current year has already issued by the commission. Some of these include GD Constable Recruitment, CGL Recruitment, Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment, and many more.