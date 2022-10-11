IRCTC Recruitment 2022: 80 Apprentice Trainee Vacancies, Steps to Apply

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has notified people about the IRCTC recruitment process for filling in the posts of Apprentice Trainees (ITI). Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process and vacancies on the official website at irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in

The candidates can apply for the vacancies till 25 October 2022. The IRCTC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 80 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Trainees in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade/discipline for a period of one year.