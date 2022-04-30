ADVERTISEMENT

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Download on CR, NWR

Know how to download the admit cards for SSC MTS Paper 2 to be held on 8 May 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Download on CR, NWR
i

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2022 on the CR, NWR website- ssc-cr.org and sscnwr.org respectively.

SSC has also released the application status on the SSC ER website (sscer.org). Candidates who have passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC.

SSC MTS Exam for Paper 2 will be conducted on 8 May across various centers in India for 44,680 candidates.

Also Read

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Results Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check How to Download

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Results Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

SSC MTS Paper 2: Exam Pattern

The candidates appearing for SSC MTS paper 2 will have to attempt a short essay/letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

The paper consists of 50 marks and candidates will have 30 minutes to complete the paper.

SSC MTS Paper 2: How to Download Admit Card

  1. Visit the SSC Regional official website for which you are appearing in the exam.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Status / Download Admit Card For Multitasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 (Paper-II) to be held on 08/05/2022'.

  3. You must read the instructions carefully and then submit

  4. Enter your Registration number or Roll number, Mother’s Name, and Date Of Birth

  5. SSC MTS 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download the admit card for future use

Candidates must have an original photo identity card with the same date of birth as printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

Also Read

SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 Notification: Tentative Date, Time, and Other Details

SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 Notification: Tentative Date, Time, and Other Details
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×