SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Download on CR, NWR
Know how to download the admit cards for SSC MTS Paper 2 to be held on 8 May 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2022 on the CR, NWR website- ssc-cr.org and sscnwr.org respectively.
SSC has also released the application status on the SSC ER website (sscer.org). Candidates who have passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC.
SSC MTS Exam for Paper 2 will be conducted on 8 May across various centers in India for 44,680 candidates.
SSC MTS Paper 2: Exam Pattern
The candidates appearing for SSC MTS paper 2 will have to attempt a short essay/letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.
The paper consists of 50 marks and candidates will have 30 minutes to complete the paper.
SSC MTS Paper 2: How to Download Admit Card
Visit the SSC Regional official website for which you are appearing in the exam.
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Status / Download Admit Card For Multitasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 (Paper-II) to be held on 08/05/2022'.
You must read the instructions carefully and then submit
Enter your Registration number or Roll number, Mother’s Name, and Date Of Birth
SSC MTS 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card for future use
Candidates must have an original photo identity card with the same date of birth as printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.
