SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 Declared: Check ssc.nic.in; Know Objection Last Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the answer key and the response sheet for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination. Candidates interested to check and download the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The website that the candidates should visit to check the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 and response sheet is ssc.nic.in. Candidates can go through the latest updates from the SSC.

Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination on the scheduled dates can download the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 by logging in to their registered accounts on the website – ssc.nic.in. They can also raise objections against the provisional answer key on the website if there are any.