SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 Declared: Check ssc.nic.in; Know Objection Last Date
SSC MTS Answer key 2022: Download the answer key from ssc.nic.in and raise objections by 7 August 2022 till 8 pm.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the answer key and the response sheet for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination. Candidates interested to check and download the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The website that the candidates should visit to check the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 and response sheet is ssc.nic.in. Candidates can go through the latest updates from the SSC.
Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination on the scheduled dates can download the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 by logging in to their registered accounts on the website – ssc.nic.in. They can also raise objections against the provisional answer key on the website if there are any.
As per the latest official details from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the last date to raise objections against the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 is 7 August 2022 till 8 pm IST.
SSC MTS Answer Key 2022: Important Updates
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially held the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination from 5 July 2022 to 26 July 2022 in a computer-based mode.
Now, the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 has been released on the official website so that the students can check and raise objections. The SSC MTS Result 2022 will be based on the objections.
Every candidate must note that the last date to raise objections is 7 August 2022 till 8 pm. No objections will be entertained by the SSC after the mentioned deadline.
The objection fee is Rs 100 per question and the candidates have to pay it if they want to challenge the answers in the answer key. For more updates on this, one must visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Answer Key 2022: How To Download
Here are the steps that every candidate should follow to access the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 online as it has already been released:
Go to ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination Tentative Answer Keys and Response Sheets on the home page.
Enter the required credentials on the page to log in to your registered account.
The SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the answer key from the page and raise objections if there are any.
