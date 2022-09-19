REET 2022 Result and Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon at reetbser2022.in

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 final answer key as well as the result is expected to be out on the official website at reetbser2022.in. The REET exam 2022 is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) on 23 and 24 July 2022. The result will be out anytime soon.

The REET 2022 exam was organised in two shifts – the first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The tests were conducted in two levels – level 1 for the primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.

REET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8.