REET 2022 Result and Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon at reetbser2022.in
Candidates who appeared for the BSER REET 2022 exam can check and download the result at reetbser2022.in
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 final answer key as well as the result is expected to be out on the official website at reetbser2022.in. The REET exam 2022 is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) on 23 and 24 July 2022. The result will be out anytime soon.
The REET 2022 exam was organised in two shifts – the first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The tests were conducted in two levels – level 1 for the primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.
REET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8.
How To Check REET 2022 Result?
Visit the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in.
On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 Result link.
Enter your login details and submit it.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result and take a printout for future reference.
The REET Answer Key was released on 19 August 2022. Candidates had an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key till 25 August 2022. For more updates, candidates can check the official website.
