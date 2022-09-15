AP TET 2022: Final Answer Key Out, Result To Be Released Soon; Details Here
AP TET final answer key has been released on aptet.apcfss.in. Result is likely to be declared today, 15 September.
AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) result 2022 is expected to be declared today, 15 September 2022 by the AP DSC (Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education). Candidates who appeared in the AP TET exam 2022 can check their results from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in and Manabadi.
Before the announcement of the result, the concerned authorities released the AP TET Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates can use this answer key to calculate their final AP TET scores.
AP TET Exam is conducted to make candidates eligible for teaching students of classes 1 to 8 in any school within the state. To qualify the exam, candidates have to score minimum pass marks.
There will be no cut off scores for AP TET 2022. Candidates need to score the AP TET passing marks to qualify the exam. General category candidates have to score atleast 60 percent marks to clear the exam. Candidates belonging to BC and SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-servicemen need to score atleast 50 and 40 percent marks respectively.
AP TET Result 2022 Today: Important Details
Following are some of the important details related to AP TET Result 2022 that candidates must know.
AP TET Exam Date: 6 August to 21 August 2022.
AP TET Final Answer Key 2022 Release Date: 14 September 2022.
AP TET Result 2022 Release Date: Likely today, 15 September 2022.
AP TET Result 2022 Release Time: Not announced yet.
AP TET Result Websites: aptet.apcfss.in and Manabadi.
To access the AP TET Resut 2022, candidates should know their personal login credentials like candidate ID/ roll number, date of birth, and more. All these details are mentioned on the AP TET Admit Card 2022.
news and education
AP TET AP TET 2022 Result AP TET exam 2022
