SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Result 2022 Declared: Check Website; Know Latest Details
SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Result 2022: Know how to download the result from the official website – ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-1 exam result 2022 for the interested candidates. One has to visit the official website of the commission to check and download the result. The website that the candidates should visit to download the SSC MTS Tier-1 exam result 2022 is ssc.nic.in. The official website contains all the latest details and updates so that the interested candidates can take a look at them before downloading the result.
Candidates are requested to download the SSC MTS Tier-1 exam result 2022 soon from the website and check their scores. They must visit the website – ssc.nic.in – to know how to download the result. The SSC MTS Tier-1 Result is available in a PDF format on the website. Candidates must go through the PDF carefully to check their scores.
They must also check the latest updates from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the website to stay updated.
SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Result 2022: Important Details
As per the latest details, the SSC MTS Tier-1 exam was formally conducted from 5-26 July 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can go through their scores.
It is important to note that Paper 2 or the descriptive paper is scheduled to be held on 6 November 2022. More details will be available soon on the website for the candidates.
However, one must download the SSC MTS tier-1 exam result soon as it has already been released on the official site. Candidates are requested to check the details and the result carefully to see if there are any errors.
The scorecards will be available on the website of the commission from 17 October to 6 November 2022. One should remember the important dates.
SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Result 2022: Steps To Check
Let's take a look at the simple and easy steps to download the SSC MTS Tier-1 exam result 2022 online:
Go to the website – ssc.nic.in.
Find the result section on the homepage of the website.
Click on the link that states SSC MTS Tier-1 exam result 2022 under the result section.
The result PDF will open on your screen.
Check the result carefully.
Tap on download so that you can refer to the result PDF whenever required.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.