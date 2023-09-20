SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Released: Check ssc.nic.in; Tier 2 Exam Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the tier 1 result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2023 for concerned candidates. You can check and download the SSC CGL tier 1 result from the official website, ssc.nic.in. It is important to note that the commission has also declared the category and post-wise cut-off marks in the result. Candidates should download the SSC CGL result 2023 and check the details mentioned on it carefully.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the SSC CGL tier 1 result to be released. Now, they can finally download their respective SSC CGL result 2023 and check if they have qualified for the exam. To learn more about the CGL results and the latest announcements, you must visit the website, ssc.nic.in.