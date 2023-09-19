SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 2000 Vacancies Until Sept 27; Details Below

The State Bank of India, SBI has released a notification informing about the recruitment of 2000 Probationary Officer (PO) positions. Based on the guidelines, interested and eligible candidates can visit the SBI’s official website before 27 September to apply for the recruitment process.

It is important to note that the preliminary examination is scheduled for November 2023. This SBI recruitment process aims to fill up 2000 positions within the organization.

Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps to apply for the SBI PO 2023 recruitment process.