UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancies, Eligibility & Steps To Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, UPSSSC recently released an official notification for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for about 709 posts for forest guards and wildlife guards as per the reports. The online application window for the recruitment process will open on 20n September 2023. The application window will be open till 10 October 2023. In case, there are any mistakes in the application or the application needs to be edited, it cam be done till October 17.

There are total 709 posts of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard, 341 posts are for the unreserved category, 101 posts are for Other Backward Class (OBC), 192 posts are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 5 posts are for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 70 posts are for candidates of the economically weaker section. The candidates can apply for recruitment process on the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in.