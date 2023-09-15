UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancies, Eligibility & Steps To Apply

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill up 709 vacancies.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, UPSSSC recently released an official notification for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for about 709 posts for forest guards and wildlife guards as per the reports. The online application window for the recruitment process will open on 20n September 2023. The application window will be open till 10 October 2023. In case, there are any mistakes in the application or the application needs to be edited, it cam be done till October 17.
There are total 709 posts of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard, 341 posts are for the unreserved category, 101 posts are for Other Backward Class (OBC), 192 posts are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 5 posts are for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 70 posts are for candidates of the economically weaker section. The candidates can apply for recruitment process on the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in.
Candidates who have completed their intermediate, 12th, or equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university can apply for UP Forest Guard Recruitment 2023.
The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not more than 40 years old.
Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at www.upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Live advertisement segment and then on the link, “Direct Recruitment under Advt. No. 10-Exam/ 2023 start from 20/09/2023"
A new login page will appear with the PET registration number and other details.
Enter the required details and complete the registration
Enter the verification code and click on the submit button.
You will have to pay the application fee and click on the submit button.
You can then download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Application Form 2023 and take a printout as well.
