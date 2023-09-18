Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023: Check btsc.bih.nic.in; Registration Details Here

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023 registration dates are here for interested candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Technical Service Commission has officially invited applications for the Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023 for the posts of ITI trade instructor. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the Bihar BTSC Industrial Training Insitute recruitment registration process will take place on the official website - btsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment process is being held to fill up 1279 vacancies. You must apply as soon as the registration process starts and take note of the important details mentioned online.
The Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023 registration is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 19 September, on the official website - btsc.bih.nic.in. To apply for the Bihar BTSC Industrial Training Insitute recruitment, you have to keep your documents ready and go through the eligibility criteria on the notification. Make sure to keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates.
The registration process is taking place online only. You should submit the application form by the last date to appear for the recruitment process and go through the important dates.
According to the latest details announced by the Bihar Technical Service Commission, the Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023 registration will take place from 19 September to 18 October. You must fill out the form and upload the documents by the deadline.
You can check and download the recruitment notification from the official website - btsc.bih.nic.in before the application process starts on the scheduled date. Stay alert to know more details.
Read the steps to apply for the Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023 here and complete the process online:
Visit the website - btsc.bih.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states "Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023" on the homepage.
Register yourself by creating your login details.
Provide the registration ID to access the application form.
Fill out the form and upload the documents as per the details mentioned.
Pay the fee and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the Bihar BTSC form for your reference.
