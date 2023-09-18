Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023: Check btsc.bih.nic.in; Registration Details Here

The Bihar Technical Service Commission has officially invited applications for the Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2023 for the posts of ITI trade instructor. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the Bihar BTSC Industrial Training Insitute recruitment registration process will take place on the official website - btsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment process is being held to fill up 1279 vacancies. You must apply as soon as the registration process starts and take note of the important details mentioned online.

