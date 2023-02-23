SSC CGL 2022 Scorecards Release Date Postponed; Know Latest Important Details

SSC CGL 2022 scorecards for the Tier 1 exam will be released on 27 February 2023.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially postponed the release date of the Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2022 scorecards. It is important to note that the SSC CGL 2022 final answer key release date is also revised. As per the latest official details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates can download the scorecards for Tier 1 exam from 27 February onwards. The final answer keys will also be available on the same date on the website - ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL 2022 scorecards for the Tier 1 exam to release must take note of the new date. They should keep a close eye on the website - ssc.nic.in to know the latest announcements. Interested candidates should also download the SSC CGL 2022 final answer key from the official site.
Candidates should keep their login details handy such as their registration number and password before downloading the scorecards. They have to enter these details on the official website to log in and view the scorecard, once released.
According to the schedule released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the SSC CGL 2022 scorecards and final answer key was supposed to be available on 22 February. Later, the commission postponed the date to 27 February.
The SSC officially announced the CGL Tier 1 result on 9 February 2023 for candidates to check.
Let's take a look at the steps that all candidates must follow to download the SSC CGL 2022 scorecards for the Tier 1 exam online, once released on the mentioned date:
Go to the website - ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the result section on the homepage.
The SSC CGL 2022 scorecard download link will be available on the screen.
Key in your registration number and password to access the scorecard.
The scorecard will display on the screen.
Check the details on the SSC CGL scorecard and tap on download.
Save a copy of the same for future use.
