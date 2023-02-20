JNU Recruitment 2023 for 388 Posts - Steps To Apply and Other Important Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started online applications for different posts including junior assistant (JA), multi-tasking staff (MTS), and more.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website of the university, jnu.ac.in.

Candidates must remember that the last date to apply for the JNU posts is 10 March 2023. The JNU recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up almost 388 posts.

Let us read about vacancy, number of posts, application fee, eligibility, and steps to apply for JNU Recruitment 2023 below.