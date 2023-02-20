JNU Recruitment 2023 for 388 Posts - Steps To Apply and Other Important Details

JNU Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply for 388 JA, MTS, and Other Posts.
(Photo: iStock)
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started online applications for different posts including junior assistant (JA), multi-tasking staff (MTS), and more.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website of the university, jnu.ac.in.
Candidates must remember that the last date to apply for the JNU posts is 10 March 2023. The JNU recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up almost 388 posts.
Let us read about vacancy, number of posts, application fee, eligibility, and steps to apply for JNU Recruitment 2023 below.
The total number of posts available in the ongoing JNU recruitment 2023 is 388 including: Deputy Registrar (2); Assistant Registrar (3); Public Relation Officer (1); Private Secretary (1); Cartographic Assistant (1); Laboratory Assistant (3); Laboratory Attendant (2); Staff Nurse (1); Sports Assistant (1); Junior Translator Officer (1); Personal Assistant (6); Stenographer (22); Research Officer (2); Editor Publication (2); Section Officer (8); Senior Assistant (8); Assistant (3); Junior Assistant (106); Multi Tasking Staff (MTS: 79); Curator (1); Assistant Librarian (1); Professional Assistant (1); Semi Professional Assistant (8); Cook (19); Mess Helper (49); Assistant Engineer (Civil:1); Junior Engineer (Electrical: 1); Works Assistant (16); Technical Assistant (1); Junior Technician (CLAR: 1); Junior Operator (2); Statistical Assistant (2); Technician A (USIC: 1); Assistant Manager (Guest House:1); Engineering Attendant (22); Lift Operator (3); Senior System Analyst (1); System Analyst (2); Senior Technical Assistant (2); Computer Operator (1).
The last date to apply for the JNU posts like JA, MTS, and others is 10 March 2023.
The eligibility criteria for various posts under the ongoing JNU recruitment 2023 is different. Please click here for complete details.
The application fees for various posts under JNU Recruitment 2023 is as follows:
Group A: Rs1500 for UR/EWS/OBC category; and Rs 1000 for SC/ST/Women candidates.
Group B: Rs 1000 for UR/EWS/OBC category; and Rs 600 for SC/ST/Women candidates.
Go to the official website, jnu.ac.in.
Register as a new candidate and note down the login details.
Go to the homepage, click on the direct link for JNU Recruitment 2023 for Junior Assistant, MTS, PRO, and More.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will show up on your computer screen.
Enter all required details.
Upload documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
