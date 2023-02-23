SSC CGL 2022 Tier II Admit Card Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the admit cards for the second tier of the Combined Graduate Level examination, SSC CGL 2022 exam yesterday, on 22 February 2023.

The candidates can check the admit cards on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and a few other regional websites. The candidates should carefully check their admit cards since it has important details like the status of candidature, exam city details, date and time of the exam, and other details.

The authorities have released the SSC CGL admit card for the central region on ssc-cr.org. The admit cards for the SSC CGL tier 2 exam are out and the exams will be conducted between 2 to 7 March 2023. Candidates will have to enter their registration their registration number, date of birth or password to get access to the admit cards.