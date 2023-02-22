SSC CGL Scorecard of Tier-I Exam To Be Out Today - Direct Link & Steps To Check
SSC CGL Tier-I scorecard will be released today. Check important details below.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard today on 22 February 2023. The scorecard will be issued for the Tier I examination.
Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier I Examination can download and check their scorecard from the official website, ssc.nic.in.
According to an official notification, "the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 22 February on the Commission’s website. The link to check the marks will remain available from 22 February 22 to 8 March 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password."
Steps To Download SSC CGL Tier-I Scorecard
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the required login detail.
Hit the submit option.
Your SSC CGL Tier-I result and scores will show up on the screen.
Check your scores carefully.
Download, save, and a print a copy of your SSC CGL Tier-I scorecard for future reference.
The SSC CGL Tier I result was officially announced on 9 February 2023. The The SSC CGL Tier-I exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 December to 13 December 2022 through a computer based mode.
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the SSC CGL Tier-I exam will become eligible for the SSC Tier II Exam.
