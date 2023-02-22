SSC CGL Scorecard of Tier-I Exam To Be Out Today - Direct Link & Steps To Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard today on 22 February 2023. The scorecard will be issued for the Tier I examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier I Examination can download and check their scorecard from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to an official notification, "the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 22 February on the Commission’s website. The link to check the marks will remain available from 22 February 22 to 8 March 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password."