Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Know Vacancy Details and Eligibility

Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023 latest details are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kolkata Metro has formally invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates are requested to apply online for the Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023 through the official website. The website that one should visit to apply for the recruitment process is apprenticeshipindia.org. Interested and eligible candidates must finish the registration process on time if they want to appear for recruitment this year. One must go through the latest updates online and know the details.
The Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is being formally conducted to fill up 125 posts. Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria and then apply for the recruitment process. The registration form is available on the website - apprenticeshipindia.org for everyone. One must also know the vacancy details before applying for posts at the Kolkata Metro. We have the details for you.
According to the latest official details, the Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration last date is 6 March 2023. The recruitment is being conducted to fill up 125 posts and the details are as follows:
81 posts for fitter.
26 posts for electrician.
9 posts for machinist.
9 posts for welder.
Candidates should qualify for the Class 10, Class 12, ITI Certificate, or equivalent from a recognized board, university, or institution. Only these candidates can apply for the Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023.
An application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid by candidates belonging to the General or OBC category.
It is important to note that all female candidates, SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay a fee while submitting the form.
The application form can also be dropped in the box kept in PRO Office, Metro Rail Bhavan, Ground floor, 33/1, J.L.Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071. Candidates must take note of these details and submit the form on time to be considered for the recruitment process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)