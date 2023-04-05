SBI Recruitment 2023: Know Application and Vacancy Details; Latest Updates Here

The State Bank of India has officially invited applications from candidates for the posts of Channel Manager and Support Officer. It is important to note that retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and other PSBs and award staff of SBI & e-Abs can register themselves through the official website of SBI. The official website you should visit to apply is sbi.co.in. All the latest important details are mentioned on the website for interested and eligible candidates.

The SBI Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill 1031 posts in the organisation. The official notification that is released online contains all the essential details and dates that you must know if you want to apply for the recruitment drive. All interested candidates should visit sbi.co.in to register themselves and check the latest announcements from the bank.