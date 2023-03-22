An Easy Guide To Check SBI Account Balance With a Missed Call

Gone are the days when people would worry about standing in long queues at the bank to know their account balance. With the introduction of internet banking, mobile applications, and other technologies, customers can check their bank balance and other services at the tips of their fingers.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has made the checking of bank balance even easier. Customers can now track their current account balance by simply giving a missed call from a registered mobile number.

If you do not know how to know your SBI account balance via missed calls, follow the below step wise guide.