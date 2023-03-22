An Easy Guide To Check SBI Account Balance With a Missed Call
Check SBI account balance by giving a missed call to 09223766666 from your registered mobile number.
Gone are the days when people would worry about standing in long queues at the bank to know their account balance. With the introduction of internet banking, mobile applications, and other technologies, customers can check their bank balance and other services at the tips of their fingers.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has made the checking of bank balance even easier. Customers can now track their current account balance by simply giving a missed call from a registered mobile number.
If you do not know how to know your SBI account balance via missed calls, follow the below step wise guide.
Steps To Check the SBI Bank Account Balance Through Missed Call
Before availing the missed call service for checking the SBI bank balance, customers must ensure that their mobile number is linked to their accounts. Once the phone number is linked to your bank account, follow the below steps.
Type SBI - 09223766666 on your smartphone and give a missed call.
Wait for sometime.
You will receive your SBI bank balance through a text message.
Customers can also check their SBI bank balance through SMS. Follow the below steps.
Type BAL and send it as a text message on 09223766666 through your registered mobile number.
Wait for sometime and you will receive a text message on your mobile number mentioning the current account balance.
Apart from this, Customers can also download SBI YONO mobile application on their smartphones to get access to a variety of financial and other banking services.
