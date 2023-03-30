AIIMS INICET 2023 Schedule Revised; Know the Last Date to Apply and Details Here
AIIMS INICET 2023: The revised last date to apply for the exam is 4 April, know the important details here.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, has officially revised the schedule for AIIMS INICET 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the revised schedule is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in so candidates should download it from there. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the AIIMS INICET 2023 July session registration's last date is 4 April. Candidates have time till 4 April to submit their application forms and make the payment.
Candidates are advised to finish the AIIMS INICET 2023 registration by the extended last date otherwise their applications will not be considered. To know more, you have to visit the website - aiimsexams.ac.in and take note of the dates. It is important for concerned candidates to know the latest announcements made by the institute recently on its site.
The official website contains all the latest details and announcements made by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. It is easier for candidates to browse through the announcements on the site and stay updated.
AIIMS INICET 2023: Important Dates
As per the earlier details announced by AIIMS, the AIIMS INICET 2023 registration's last date was 25 March 2023. Now, the date has been extended to 4 April.
The application correction window will be activated on 4 April and candidates can make changes to their respective forms till 7 April. Interested candidates should take note of the dates if they want to edit their registration forms.
It is important to remember that the AIIMS INICET 2023 exam will take place on 7 May, as per schedule. The ones who are registering for the same should appear for the exam on the mentioned date.
The admit cards for the exam might be released by 5 May for candidates who are registering for the AIIMS INICET 2023.
AIIMS INICET 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's know the step-by-step process to complete the AIIMS INICET 2023 registration here:
Visit the official website of the institute - aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states AIIMS INICET 2023 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering your personal details such as date of birth, name, etc.
Fill out the registration form when it opens on the screen.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents and click on submit.
Pay the required application fees via the online portal.
Download the form from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: AIIMS AIIMS INICET
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.