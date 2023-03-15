DDA JE Admit Card: Check Application Status for Junior Engineer Recruitment Here

DDA JE Admit Card 2023: Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the application status of the candidates who have applied for the DDA Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment.
All those candidates who have applied for the DDA JE posts and wish to check their application status must go through direct link available on the official website, dda.gov.in. Also, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like login ID and password to check the application status.
Candidates must note down that it is mandatory to check their DDA JE application status to know whether their application has been accepted or rejected by the concerned authorities.
Only those candidates whose application will be selected by DDA would be able to download the DDA JE Admit Card 2023 from the aforementioned website. Therefore, aspirants who are waiting for downloading the DDA JE Hall Ticket 2023 must check their application status online.
DDA will conduct the examination for the Junior Engineer posts on 28, March, 29 March, and 1 April 2023.
DDA has not issued the official date for releasing the DDA JE Admit Card 2023. However, it is expected that the hall tickets may be released at least four days before the date of commencement of the exam.
Go to the official website, dda.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Jobs' section.
Search and click on the direct link that reads as 'Click Here to View Detail given against Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for downloading the e-Application Status Certificate for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) & Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.).'
A login page would be displayed.
Enter the User ID and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your DDA JE application status will show up on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for further references.
You can also click here to check your DDA JE application status.
