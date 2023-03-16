CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 for 9212 Posts: Eligibility, Salary & Exam Date

CRPF Recruitment 2023 for 9,212 constable posts. Eligibility, salary, exam date, and other details,
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General, Central Reserve Police Force has recently announced a recruitment drive for more than 9,000 vacancies of Constables (Technical & Tradesmen).
The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 will be held for both male and female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website, crpf.gov.in by following the below mentioned steps.
The application process for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 will start from 27 March 2023.
The last date to apply for the CRPF Constable posts is 25 April 2023.
The number of CRPF Constable posts (Technical & Tradesmen) under CRPF Recruitment 2023 is 9212.
Male: 9,105 Vacancies
Female: 107 Vacancies
Candidates who want to apply for the CRPF Constable posts must have successfully passed the 10th class examination.
The application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates is Rs 100. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories are exempted from the application fee.
The salary for CRPF Constable posts is Rs 21700 - 69100 (Level-3).
The selection for CRPF Constable posts 2023 will be made on the basis of following.
An online CBT Test
PST (Physical Standard Test)
PET (Physical Efficiency Test)
Trade Test
Medical examination
Final Merit List
The CRPF Constable Exam will be conducted from 1 to 13 July 2023. The examination will be held via CBT (computer based test) mode. Candidates have to answer 100 questions from different sections including General Intelligence and Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, English/Hindi, and General Knowledge and General Awareness. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
Visit the official website, crpf.gov.in.
Register as a new candidate and note down the login details.
Search and click on the direct link for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed on your computer screen.
Fill all the required details carefully.
Upload necessary documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of CRPF Constable application form for future reference.
