CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 for 9212 Posts: Eligibility, Salary & Exam Date

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General, Central Reserve Police Force has recently announced a recruitment drive for more than 9,000 vacancies of Constables (Technical & Tradesmen).

The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 will be held for both male and female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website, crpf.gov.in by following the below mentioned steps.