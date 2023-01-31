SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Result Released at sbi.co.in: Steps to Download Here
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Result has been released at sbi.co.in. Check the steps below to download the result.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the Circle Based Officers (CBO) exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the scorecard at the official website- sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO exam was conducted on 4 December 2022.
The recruitment process is being conducted to fill up 1422 vacancies out of which 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies. The Final merit list for the exam will be prepared considering the marks scored in the Online Test and Interview.
How to Download SBI CBO Result 2022?
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
Click on the careers tab on the website
On the homepage, click on admit card link under “Recruitment of Circle-Based Officers”
Then click on the result link.
The SBI CBO result merit list will be displayed on the screen
You can download and take a print out for future reference.
