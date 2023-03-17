UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply Today on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 577 posts at upsconline.nic.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close down the application process for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023. The application window will close today, 17 March 2023. Interested candidates willing to apply for the recruitment process can submit their application form on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC EPFO application process had begun 25 February 2023 and they candidates will be able to submit the application today. The online application window will close today, on March 17, 2023.
Let's know the details of the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 with details like vacancies, application fee, and steps to apply.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is being conducted to fill a total of 577 vacancies for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts. Out of these vacancies 418 are for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts and the other 159 are for posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.
Candidates who belong to any of these categories like Gen/OBC/EWS have to pay Rs 25/- while for there is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Now' link
You will have to fill in your required personal details
The select the examination center of your choice
You will have to upload your Photograph, Signature, Photo ID Card Document, and Declaration form.
Submit the UPSC EPFO application form and take a printout
After submitting the form, pay the online application fees
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)