RRB Group D Result 2022: RRB Group D CBT Result to Release Soon; Check Details

RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 will be declared before 24 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
The official release date for RRB Group D Result 2022 has been announced. According to the recent result notification, the RRB Group D result will be released before 24 December. According to the RRB Group D result latest update, the scorecards of the candidates have been compiled and the examination authority is doing final scrutiny. The Group D CBT results will be available on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in for candidates to download. One must keep an eye on the website to know more.
The RRB Group D Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared on all the twenty-three RRBs regional websites. The Group D CBT results will be released in a PDF format so that it is easier for candidates to download. All the latest updates will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in soon for interested candidates to stay updated.
According to the official details, the RRB Group D Result 2022 will be announced online mode only. Candidates must download the CBT result and save a copy of the same with themselves.
Out of these candidates, 1.2 crore students appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates for a total of 1,03,769 vacancies. Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the Group D CBT result 2022 to be released online.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 online:
Go to the website - rrbcdg.gov.in or the respective regional websites of RRBs.
On the homepage, find the Group D CBT result link and click on it.
The RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 PDF will open on your screen.
Download the result PDF from the website.
Take a look at the details mentioned on the result PDF carefully after downloading it from the website.
You can take a printout of the CBT result if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)