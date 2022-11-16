UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 238 Jail Warders Posts till 5 December

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released a notice for the recruitment drive 2022 under which the application process for the Jail Warders Exam 2022 began yesterday, 15 November 2022.

Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is 5 December 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 238 vacancies for Jail Warders post.

Out of the 238 posts, 24 are reserved for women candidates, 113 posts are reserved for male candidates and 12 for female candidates from general category.

Candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards like the minimum height though candidates from hilly areas are given a relaxation to the prescribed extent.